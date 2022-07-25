Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $784,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

