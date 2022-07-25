MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MetLife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $60.85 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

