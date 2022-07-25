Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

