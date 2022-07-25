Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,278 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $979,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 115,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 206,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,723,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

