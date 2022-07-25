Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
