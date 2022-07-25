Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $436.44 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

