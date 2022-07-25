Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after purchasing an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Match Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

