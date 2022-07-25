Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 259 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
HCA stock opened at $202.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
