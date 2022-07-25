Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,097 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE:TRP opened at $53.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

