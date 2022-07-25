Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

