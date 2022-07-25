Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.