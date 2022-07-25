Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,342 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $205.20 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

