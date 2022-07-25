Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chubb by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $184.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

