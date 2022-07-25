Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,027 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFG opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

