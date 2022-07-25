Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel by 26.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Markel by 622.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,262.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,318.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,330.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

