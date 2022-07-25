Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $343.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

