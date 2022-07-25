Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $323.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.41 and its 200 day moving average is $340.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.