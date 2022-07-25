Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $328.75 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.42 and its 200 day moving average is $284.67. The company has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

