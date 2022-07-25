Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.10 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.