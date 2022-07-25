Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $97.63 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
