Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

