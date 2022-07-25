Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $94.06 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

