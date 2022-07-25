Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 259.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $99.02 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.