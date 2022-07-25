Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,242.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Shares of INTU opened at $434.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.81 and a 200-day moving average of $452.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

