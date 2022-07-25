Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,311 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

