Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 59,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Price Performance

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.