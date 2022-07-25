Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 215,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $90.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

