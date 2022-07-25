Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 142,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

