Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $136.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.