Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,833,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,759,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 352,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 286,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 638.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

