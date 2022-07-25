Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.