Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 85,715 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $116,218,000 after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

