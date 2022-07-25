National Asset Management Inc. Has $992,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $51,965,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $16,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,390 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Jabil by 446.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 247,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $941,011. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE JBL opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

