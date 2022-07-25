NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

NVDA stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average is $211.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

