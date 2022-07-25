Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Okta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Okta stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

