ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity

ONEOK Trading Down 0.7 %

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.