Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

