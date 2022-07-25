Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

