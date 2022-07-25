Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

