Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

