Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

