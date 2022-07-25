Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS opened at $129.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.75. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.01 and a 12-month high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

