Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 231.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 45.3% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.8 %

QRTEA stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.