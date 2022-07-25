Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 245,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

