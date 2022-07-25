Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

