Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 10,438 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,769.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,110,000 after buying an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,862,000 after buying an additional 63,268 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $361.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

