Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of DHI opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
