Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $233.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average is $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.