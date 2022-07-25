Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $99.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

