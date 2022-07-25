Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,625 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

